  Chiefs warned against diverting relief food

Chiefs and their assistants have been warned against diverting relief food for hunger-stricken families.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the food consignment received on Tuesday should be given to needy families adversely affected by drought ravaging the region.

“I also appeal to Non-Governmental Organisations to join hands in cushioning local communities against the biting effects of drought,” Mr Omoding said in a speech read by Principal Chief Hassan Hokicha.

He further ordered the administrators to make public the list of cash transfer beneficiaries to avoid duplication and for maximum number of people to benefit.

Some 54 percent of residents (145, 000) are in dire need of food due to the worsening drought, according to the National Drought Management Authority.

The County NDMA coordinator Omar Abdi said half of the devolved unit’s livestock were emaciated and that more than 90 percent of water sources dried up forcing residents to walk for longer distances.

He said the government will distribute livestock feeds to save the emaciated animals.

“The drought is in alarming stage with all the 10 wards affected. We are offering water trucking services in remote areas and cash transfers to 15, 000 families even though our target is to reach 15, 000 more,” he said.

While receiving 1080 50-kilogramme bags of beans, 600 bags of rice and 300 cartons of corn beef, Deputy Governor James Lowasa said the food will go a long way in mitigating the drought effects and appealed to NGOs to direct their energies on assisting the residents.

The food, he said, will also be distributed to schools to ensure learning is uninterrupted.

“We will also be setting aside funds to complement the government’s efforts because the support is not enough and our people need to be cushioned for the coming three months due to expected suppressed rains,” Dr Lowasa said.

The County Parents Association chair Ismael Galma had earlier decried the high rate of absenteeism in schools due to lack of food.

“There is a need to also consider needy public primary schools while distributing the food because the majority of the learners are no longer going to school due to hunger,” Mr Galma said.

The Deputy Governor said a committee will be formed to guide on the priority groups and areas and ensure transparency in the exercise.