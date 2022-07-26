Is Kiriniyaga becoming Mount Kenya's murder capital?

On June 24, two members of the same family were found dead in their houses in Mwathaini village, Kirinyaga County, under mysterious circumstances.

The puzzle of their deaths, the latest in the region, has not been solved.

While the deaths are isolated, they have an eerie similarity. Some victims went missing and were later found dead in houses or dumped in farms and rivers.

The gruesome murders have attracted the attention of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho. This year alone, 21 people have been murdered. The victims are eliminated in a cruel manner and residents feel something urgent should be done to prevent more deaths.

June was the worst month, with seven people, including Collins Kipchumba, a third-year student at Kirinyaga University, hacked to death.

A man and his sister-in-law were on June 24 separately found dead in rental rooms, with deep cuts on their bodies, a clear indication that they were brutally eliminated by unknown criminals.

Relatives said the victims, Simon Mureithi, 57, and Waruguru Wachira, 55, were found lying dead in their beds.

It is suspected the woman, whose husband died last year, was raped by the killers before her life was snuffed out.

Relatives said they became suspicious because they had not seen the two for days.

When they went to check on them in their rooms, they saw flies hovering over the area and knew there was something amiss.

They reported the matter to officers at Wang'uru Police Station. Moments later, the officers drove to the scene and forced their way into the rooms, only to find corpses, which were taken to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

Sospeter Njeru, a villager, said locals were still reeling in shock following the killings.

And a relative, John Njoka, said the victims lived in separate rental rooms and their families did not know why they were murdered.

Relatives said the killers were only interested in eliminating the victims as nothing was stolen from their rooms.

"The assailants planned and murdered the victims before they took off unnoticed," said Mr Njoka

The families are now crying out for justice.

"We want those who committed the crime to be exposed and legal action taken against them," said Mr Njoka.

On June 15, Stephen Murimi, 31, was found murdered and his dumped in a septic tank in Murinduko village.

The body was removed from the tank and a prime suspect in the murder, who was the man’s best friend, was seized. The suspect, who had been on the run, was apprehended in Nanyuki by detectives who were acting on a tip-off and he is now undergoing interrogation at the Wang'uru Police Station.

Daniel Maina, 46, a businessman, was also found strangled and his body dumped in the Ragati river in Ndia constituency.

His hands and legs had been tied up with electric wires. Before he died, Maina, a cigarette dealer, had been spotted in a bar.

It could not be immediately established why the victim was murdered.

Grace Muthoni Ndambiri, 76, was another victim. She was struck dead by her own son in Njoga village in a domestic quarrel.

Neighbours found the woman lying dead in the bathroom when they responded to distress calls and reported the matter to the Wang'uru Police Station.

Even young ones have not been spared. Alex Macharia, 17, was crushed to death by his biological father, who accused him of smoking bhang.

Neighbours of the two in Kutus town said the assailant struck the teenager several times in the head, sending him to the floor.

Neighbours came to the rescue of the boy. He was rushed to Kerugoya hospital but succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

Equally shocked by senseless murders are church leaders who offer spiritual nourishment in the region.

The Rev Cyrus Ngeera, an Anglican Church of Kenya priest, the murders are of grave concern.

"In my area of jurisdiction, I presided over the burial of five members of the same family who were hacked to death, allegedly by their father. The situation is serious," Rev Ngeera said.

He blamed most of the murders on drugs and land disputes.

"When some residents abuse drugs and engage in land rows, they end up killing their own people," he said.

Pastor Simon Njogu said the murders are disturbing and a lasting solution should be sought.

"Cases of murders are being reported more often and we are worried. The root cause of these murders should be known and addressed," said Pastor Njogu of the Victory Revival Church.

He said the killings demonstrated moral decadence in society, adding that concerted efforts by the church, political leaders and the government was required to stop the vice.

Residents said the murders may scare away investors and called on the police to deal ruthlessly with the offenders.

"Those people who are tarnishing the name of our region by shedding blood should all be sought and legal action taken against them," said local Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara.

County Police Commander Mathew Mang'ira acknowledged the number of murders in the region was high. He attributed many of the cases to domestic violence.

But he said most of those implicated had been arrested and charged.

"Most of the murders happen at home and police can't do anything about it. Families need counselling and to be preached to so as to stop the murders," said Mr Mang'ira.

Dr Kibicho said he had noted a surge in criminal activities in Kirinyaga but he was quick to add that security officers were handling the matter.

At a press briefing, County Commissioner Moses Ivuto urged residents not to panic.