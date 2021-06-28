Irish Potato rules are punitive, say farmers

A section of leaders and residents from Nyandarua and Laikipia counties have said that sections of the Irish Potato Regulations 2019 are punitive to farmers in the region.

The law, passed in 2019 and currently being implemented in the country, requires growers, transporters, dealers and processors to register with the counties, failure to which they faced up to Sh5 million fines or three years’ imprisonment or both.

The rules also punish unregistered farmers with one-year imprisonment or Sh500,000 or both, for growing a scheduled crop.

But leaders led by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia have said that some sections of the regulations are oppressive to farmers especially from his county, which is known for high Irish potato production.

The county boss has said that the new rules could affect the country’s bid to achieve food security as they could discourage farmers from producing food.

“We should stop bothering and harassing our farmers with all these regulations. We only agreed on the 50kgs packaging and that is what should be implemented and followed to the letter. The other regulations should be implemented when we have enough factories, not now,” said the governor.

The law also demands that potatoes be packaged in approved clean material that allows for flow of air, and not exceeding 50kg. Failure to use unregistered pest control products also attracts up to Sh500,000 in fine.

“No person shall operate any premises as a collection centre unless the premises are registered and designated as a collection centre by the respective county government,” the rules read in part.

However, Mr Kimemia insists that farmers are not ready for the regulations.

“We are going to meet with other governors from potato-growing counties to discuss regulations that our farmers will follow. For now, let's only implement the 50kg packaging rule and stop harassing our farmers,” he said.

The law also demands grading of potatoes based on shape, variety, quality and size, among other things. Exporters will be required to register with the government.

Selective application

At the same time, farmers and traders from the region have called on the government to enforce the 50kg rule on packaging in other counties that grow potatoes. They have lamented that the stringent measures to cap the packages at 50kg seem not to apply to transporters from devolved units outside Laikipia and Nyandarua.

They say they have observed that transporters ferrying the produce from other counties such as Narok, Nakuru and Meru were not being inspected.

“While here the regulations are followed right from the farm where the Irish Potatoes are harvested, packaged and weighed, in the other counties, not much is being done. Farmers here are suffering because of that,” noted Mr Henry Chege, a trader at Nyahururu Municipal market.

Farmers lamented that their produce is rotting at home as buyers opt to get their supply from other counties.

"We are pleading with the government to make sure that the laws on Irish Potato packaging apply to other counties,” said Ms Jane Wambui, a farmer at Gatimu area.

“Irish potatoes are very perishable so when traders delay, we risk making total losses after investing in the herbicides and labour the potatoes require,” she added.

The State Department for Crop Development, Agriculture and Food Authority, Agricultural Council of Kenya, National Potato Council of Kenya and County Governments are mandated to implement the new regulations according to The Crops Act 2013.

