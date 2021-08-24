Inside battle for Sh2bn William Murgor estate

The High Court in Eldoret will on November 1 conclude a nine-year court battle for late Keiyo North MP William Murgor’s Sh2 billion estate.

Murgor’s children are fighting over property spread in Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu counties. The hearing of the case ended last week.

The long-serving Kanu MP died in 2006 and his property includes agricultural land and prime plots in Iten and Eldoret, respectively.

He had five wives and several children: Soti Murgor (five); Rosa Kimoi (nine); Rosalina Murgor (six); Anne Murgor (eight) and Philomena Murgor (one).

Vast estate

His firstborn son, James Murgor, who is now the area MP, was sued by his sisters and step-siblings for allegedly failing to equitably share their father’s vast estate.

The case was filed by Enid Murgor, who lives in the United States and accused her elder brother of discriminating against other siblings in distributing their father’s property.

Lawyer Philip Murgor, a cousin of James’s, represented the MP’s sisters and step-siblings.

They say the MP gave himself the lion’s share of the estate at the expense of the rest of the beneficiaries.

Lion's share

“Straight after the funeral of the deceased, the family held a meeting in which it was discussed and agreed that the five widows would equally inherit the 75 acres of the Chepsigot Farm and receive the rental income paid by the oil company for Rochim Petrol Station for the rest of their lives,” Ms Enid says in court documents.

The agreement was broken, she says in her October 31, 2015 affidavit.

“Plot Number Eldoret Municipality Block 4/84 represents the most valuable asset in the Estate, valued at hundreds of millions, and cannot justifiably be distributed to one beneficiary, in a family of five widows, and 26 children.”

During a hearing in March last year, the MP was hard-pressed to produce evidence showing he had been granted the power of attorney to manage his father’s estate.

The court heard that documents and signatures used by the MP to apportion himself the lion’s share of the property were forged.

The MP was also at pains to explain how he allocated himself prime agricultural land in Kapkoi village in Keiyo North that is worth Sh56 million.

“It is true that I have 70 acres of land, which I was gifted by my late father as the firstborn son in the family, whose current market value is Sh56 million,” argued James during cross-examination by lawyer Murgor.

The MP told the court that the property had been distributed by his late father and not by him. This, he said, included 50 acres in Kaptagat and Chesigot farms for the other sons, while he was given 70 acres at the Kapkoi farm.

Lawyer Murgor had told Justice Hellen Omondi that the document the MP was relying on purporting it to be the power of attorney bestowed on him by his father had been forged.

In the last hearing on Thursday, Emmanuel Kenga Karisa, a document expert, testified before Justice Omondi. Justice Omondi has been promoted to the Court of Appeal, with the Murgor case one of the last that she will rule on.

In his testimony, Mr Karisa said the signatures on some of the transfer documents were different from those of the author.

Mr Karisa, who retired as commissioner of police with the Directorate of Crimination Investigations in Nairobi six years ago, now practises as a private document examiner and is based at Wilson Airport.

“I am a trained document examiner with experience of 30 years, having studied in Israel and France, and I have carried out investigations related to forged documents in various parts of the country and globally while serving at CID before I retired in 2015,” he told the Judge.

In examining the transfer documents for the property, he said, he concluded that fraud was involved in the sharing of the estate.