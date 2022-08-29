In photos: Mombasa, Kakamega, Rongai and West Pokot polls underway

The elections are for the Mombasa and Kakamega governor seats as well as MP races in Kacheliba and Pokot South (West Pokot County), Rongai (Nakuru County) and Kitui Rural (Kitui County).
In Kakamega, ODM's Fernandes Barasa is squaring it out with Kenya Kwanza's Cleophas Malala.
In Mombasa, ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir and UDA’s Hassan Omar will be battling to succeed outgoing Governor Hassan Joho.
Others who will be contesting include Mr Hezron Awiti (VDP), William Kingi (PAA), Daniel Kitsao (Independent), Shafii Makazi (Upia) and Said Abdhalla (Usawa Kwa Wote).
In Rongai, where Mr Raymond Moi is battling to retain his seat amid a UDA wave, there was some drama after voters chased away Nakuru East MP David Gikaria when he tried to enter the Kiamunyi Mixed Day Secondary School polling centre as a UDA monitoring agent.
Mr Gikaria was roughed up by supporters of Raymond Moi, who told him to leave the area. He was saved by a boda boda rider.
In Kacheliba and Pokot South constituencies, UDA faces off with the Kenya Union Party in a battle for West Pokot County. Although turnout was low, no hitches were reported today.
Voters are casting their ballots at 224 polling centres in Alale, Kasei, Suam, Kodich, Kapchok and Kiwawa wards.
The race features incumbent Mark Lomunokol, who is defending his seat on a UDA ticket, and former deputy governor Titus Lotee of KUP and John Lodinyo of Kanu.
It has been billed as a two-horse race between Mr Lomunokol and Mr Lotee, who was deputy governor during Mr Kachapin’s stint as West Pokot governor. Mr Lomunokol is seeking a third term.
Political pundits say it will be an uphill task for KUP to win more seats in today’s election, for the simple reason that its candidates are seen as rebels who betrayed Dr Ruto in his presidential bid in this year’s General Election.