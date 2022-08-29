In photos: Mombasa, Kakamega, Rongai and West Pokot polls underway

Kenyans in eight electoral areas, including Mombasa and Kakamega counties, are headed to the ballot today (Monday).

IEBC officials confirm details of voters in the manual register at Tononoka Social Hall, Mombasa, on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The polls are widely seen as acid tests for President-elect William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition boss Raila Odinga.

IEBC officials wait for voters at the Buchenya Primary School polling station in Sabatia, Kakamega County, on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

IEBC officials wait for voters at the Buchenya Primary School polling station in Sabatia, Kakamega County, on August 29, 2022. The area experienced low voter turnout. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

The elections are for the Mombasa and Kakamega governor seats as well as MP races in Kacheliba and Pokot South (West Pokot County), Rongai (Nakuru County) and Kitui Rural (Kitui County).

In Kakamega, ODM's Fernandes Barasa is squaring it out with Kenya Kwanza's Cleophas Malala.

ODM Gubernatorial candidate in Kakamega County, Mr Fernandes Barasa, casts his ballot at Bulimbo Primary School in Matungu, Kakamega County, on August 29, 2022. He complained of low voter turnout and also accused of his opponents of voter bribery. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

IEBC officials identify a voter using a Kiems kit at Shongen Primary School in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County, on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Police officers intervene following protests that erupted at Mumias Township Primary School polling station in Kakamega County. A section of voters accused former Sports CS Rashid Echesa of attempting bribery. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Kakamega gubernatorial candidate on UDP party, Mr Cyrus Jirongo, casts his vote at Lumakanda Township Primary School polling station in Lugari Constituency on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

In Mombasa, ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir and UDA’s Hassan Omar will be battling to succeed outgoing Governor Hassan Joho.

Mombasa Governor Candidate for ODM Abdulswamad Nassir. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Others who will be contesting include Mr Hezron Awiti (VDP), William Kingi (PAA), Daniel Kitsao (Independent), Shafii Makazi (Upia) and Said Abdhalla (Usawa Kwa Wote).

In Rongai, where Mr Raymond Moi is battling to retain his seat amid a UDA wave, there was some drama after voters chased away Nakuru East MP David Gikaria when he tried to enter the Kiamunyi Mixed Day Secondary School polling centre as a UDA monitoring agent.

Drama in Rongai as voters chase away MP David Gikaria

Mr Gikaria was roughed up by supporters of Raymond Moi, who told him to leave the area. He was saved by a boda boda rider.

Nakuru town East MP David Gikaria leaves Kiamunyi High School polling station in Rongai Constituency on a Boda Boda on August 29, 2022 after being chased away by voters Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen| Nation Media Group

In Kacheliba and Pokot South constituencies, UDA faces off with the Kenya Union Party in a battle for West Pokot County. Although turnout was low, no hitches were reported today.

A voter displays her inked finger after casting her ballot at Kacheliba Mixed Primary School in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County, on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Voters are casting their ballots at 224 polling centres in Alale, Kasei, Suam, Kodich, Kapchok and Kiwawa wards.

Abel Lourieningole, an IEBC Presiding Officer for Shongen Primary School Polling Station in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County, helps a voter wash her hands to enable the Kiems kit identify her. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The race features incumbent Mark Lomunokol, who is defending his seat on a UDA ticket, and former deputy governor Titus Lotee of KUP and John Lodinyo of Kanu.

KUP parliamentary candidate Titus Lotee at Kacheliba Mixed Primary School in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

It has been billed as a two-horse race between Mr Lomunokol and Mr Lotee, who was deputy governor during Mr Kachapin’s stint as West Pokot governor. Mr Lomunokol is seeking a third term.