In a first for Nakuru, police station gets virtual court

The Bondeni Police Station in Nakuru Town East has become the first in the county to launch a modern equipped virtual court.

The Sh500,000 facility is aimed at reducing the movement of suspects from the station to attend court sessions and associated costs, save time and enhance access to justice.

Speaking at the official launch, Justice Joel Ngugi said Covid-19 changed the way the judicial system operates and using technology will ensure continuity in dispensing justice.

Equipment at the virtual court launched at the Bondeni Police station on March, 31, 2022 Photo credit: Mercy Koskey | Nation Media Group

"We started this when the pandemic hit the country, but even if the cases have gone down, we are still using the virtual court because we discovered that it has many positive results as it reduces cost and time, so it is here to stay," he said.

"We are happy as the Nakuru Law Courts that the (police station commander, OCS) in partnership with other stakeholders thought of coming up with such a project. It will be of great help to the community."

Justice Ngugi encouraged officers to use alternative dispute resolution systems when dealing with petty crimes, saying that it will save time for courts.

At least 425 cases have been dealt with virtually since the inception of the virtual court on a pilot basis, said Deputy County commander Mr Joseph Tonui. Some 69 of them were criminal, 315 petty offences and 41 traffic cases.

In January, the station recorded 30 criminal, 174 petty and seven traffic cases, while in February, 23 criminal cases were heard, 89 petty and 11 traffic. So far in March, 16 criminal, 52 petty and 23 traffic cases have been dealt with.

Mr Tonui said that the virtual court will help reduce cases of suspects escaping from lawful custody as it limits movement because cases are processed within the station.

“The cost of moving suspects from the police station to courts has been cut. Initially, we had to fuel our vehicles in order to transport suspects from the station to the court and sometimes we ended up spending the entire day there, but with the virtual court, things are done in order and justice is dispensed quickly,” he said.

Mr Cornelius Oduor, the CEO of Centre for Enhancing Democracy and Good Governance, said being the first virtual court in the county, the facility will help reduce case backlogs.

He said the project, a partnership between the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery and the Court Users Committee, is aimed at greasing the wheel of justice by ensuring faster plea-taking hearings at a lower cost.

“It started as a response to Covid-19 but now we don’t need to move remandees from a police station to courts. This should also be emulated by other police stations,” Mr Oduor said.

We are going to launch massive resource mobilisation to be able to extend such facilities to the remaining stations across the county.”

Nakuru Presiding judge Justice Joel Ngugi (Left) and Deputy County Police Commander Joseph Tonui during the official launch of the Bondeni Police station virtual court on March, 31, 2022 Photo credit: Mercy Koskey | Nation Media Group