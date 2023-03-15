How governors’ secretariat escaped eviction after rent default

The Council of Governors (CoG) had to “sit on the deposit” after counties failed to remit rent money for its leased premises, the Auditor-General has revealed.

In the report tabled before Parliament last Wednesday, the Auditor-General disclosed that in the year to June 2021, the 47 counties remitted only Sh7 million to offset CoG’s rent against an annual payable fee of Sh52.86 million.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu noted that the council had to negotiate with the landlord to offset the rent against the deposit it had placed initially.

“In the year under review, an amount of Sh52,859,743 was due for payment for rent to the landlord. However, only an amount of Sh7,063,646 was received during the year from the counties for the rent. The difference of Sh45,796,097 was paid after the Management and the landlord agreed to offset the outstanding balance against the rent deposit of Sh49,365,069,” Ms Gathungu said.

The report notes that after eating into over 90 percent of its rent deposit, CoG was only left with a deposit balance of Sh3.57 million by end of June 2021.

The cash flow troubles by CoG come even as the Auditor-General continues to question the support of its operations by counties since the law requires that the council is funded by the national government. Between 2015/16 and 2020/21, counties spent Sh3.56 billion on CoG’s expenses, breaching section 37 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act, 2012, which provides that operational expenses of the council be met from the budget of the national government.

The contributions translate to an average of Sh75.8 million per county for the six-year period.

The CoG yesterday did not respond to questions by the Nation on why it illegally continues to receive funding for its operations from counties.