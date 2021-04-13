How Covid-19 will affect Ramadhan in Northeastern

Muslim faithful pray to mark the end of Ramadhan at Ronald Ngala Grounds in Mombasa in this photo taken on 26th May 2017.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo Jacob Walter  &  Waweru Wairimu

What you need to know:

  • Ramadhan is a period where dawn-to-dusk fasting is observed and festivities and communal prayers are conducted.
  • In Mandera, Supkem has appealed to the local community to adhere to the set health protocols as they observe the holy month.

Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government are bound to change how the holy month of Ramadhan is observed, restricting some Muslims to their homes in different parts of the Northern counties.

