House help denies threatening to kill employer, take her husband

A 33-year-old domestic worker in Turbo sub-county, Uasin Gishu County, was charged in an Eldoret court on Thursday with threatening to kill her employer and elope with her husband.

Ms Milly Limo denied the charge before Principal Magistrate Ankoba Mogire.

The court heard that the woman had threatened to kill her employer with a panga to avenge what she described as frequent mistreatment on suspicion that she was having an affair with her husband.

Prosecutors told the court that on March 22 at Kapkatei estate in Turbo town, Ms Limo threatened to kill Caroline Chemutai.

Court documents show that she uttered the following words in Swahili to her employer: “Nitakuua vile niliua mume wangu kisha nichukue huyu mzee wako ambaye unajidai naye” (I will kill you the way I killed my husband and will elope with your husband).

She was released on a Sh50,000 bond with a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on April 14.

In the same court, a homeless person from Eldoret denied stealing a motorcycle worth Sh40,000 from a boda boda rider.

Timothy Kibet was charged with stealing the motorcycle from Juma Wafula in Eldoret West in Turbo sub-county.