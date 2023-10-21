Youths attempt to disrupt CS Eliud Owalo's event in Homa Bay

A women's economic empowerment programme meeting in Homa Bay was marred by tension when unknown individuals threw a tear gas canister at a group of women receiving financial literacy training.

The women, who were meeting at a hotel in Kochia on Saturday afternoon, were forced to run for safety when smoke filled one of the tents at the event.

Some lost personal belongings, including mobile phones.

The incident happened minutes before ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo arrived at the meeting.

A suspect was arrested after some men, who were also attending the women's economic empowerment training, attacked a group of youths standing outside the hotel.

Five motorcycles were also confiscated during the incident. One of them was missing its number plate. They are believed to have been used to transport a group of youths who were trying to disrupt the meeting.

The meeting began in the morning with officials from various government agencies informing the women about various opportunities offered by the government, including the Women Enterprise Fund, the Hustler Fund and the Youth Fund.

Some of the top government officials at the meeting were Odoyo Owidi, chairperson of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency, Omondi Anyanga, chairperson of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority and Martin Ogindo, chairperson of the Fish Marketing Authority.

Others were Kenya Medical Supplies Agency board member Hesborn Omollo, Kenya Institute of Mass Communication chairman Charles Owino and Lake Basin Development Authority director Lavender Ojala.

As the guests listened to the financial trainers on the screens, an unknown person threw tear gas into a tent near the fence.

This sent everyone into a panic. Others were confused as to what was happening when they saw white smoke and women running in all directions.

As the women ran for safety, people from farms outside the hotel threw stones at them.

One man, believed to have been part of the group that tried to disrupt the event, was found outside the hotel trying to escape.

He was frogmarched back to the hotel and placed under arrest.

Despite injuries to his face and other parts of his body, he was given a microphone and asked to reveal who was behind the attack.

He claimed to have been part of a group of about seven youths sent by a county politician to disrupt the meeting.

"We were approached by a party official who said he had a job for us. We agreed to go to the hotel to carry out the task," the suspect said.

According to him, they were to be paid by a senior politician in the county if they could disrupt the event.

Police were later called to rescue him as the crowd bayed for his blood.

He was temporarily locked in a room before a police car arrived on the scene and took him away.

Mr Owidi accused some politicians in Homa Bay of beating the drums of war.He said the law allows different political parties to have their members anywhere."All political parties should campaign in peace in Homa Bay. It is wrong to say that a particular region should only have a particular political party," he said.

Mr Owidi also accused the leaders said to be behind the violence of being against development.

Mr Anyanga said their meeting was for development and not politics.

Mr Owino called for peace in the country, saying the government would not allow anyone to create tension.