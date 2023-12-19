Woman abandons newborn baby in hospital

Police in Homa Bay have launched a manhunt for a 28-year-old woman who gave birth and abandoned her infant at a private hospital on Monday afternoon.

The woman left the baby on the bed at St Paul's Mission Hospital in Homa Bay town after she gave birth on Friday morning.

She had earlier been booked at the health facility after being taken there by Good Samaritans who found her stranded on the streets.

It is reported that the woman went into labour next to a petrol station along Kendu Bay-Homa Bay road at 4am on Friday.

A security guard who was at a nearby business premises decided to help her. She was then driven to hospital.

St Paul's Mission hospital matron Julia Wesonga said the woman was stabilized after admission.

“The placenta had detached. We were told that she had delivered along the road,” she said.

Ms Wesonga said the baby, who weighed 2.5 kilograms, was introduced to breast milk.

The woman spent the weekend at the hospital but ostensibly had different plans.

According to Ms Wesonga, the woman told a nurse at the ward that she wanted to collect clothes for her infant.

She said a relative had brought the clothes and was waiting for her at the gate. She also told a security guard at the gate the same story.

“She told the security guard that the person who had the clothes was a few meters from the gate so she was permitted to leave,” Mr Wesonga said.

That was the last time she was seen at the hospital.

Ms Wesonga said the case was reported at Homa Bay Police Station. The same matter was reported at the children's services department.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kine said investigations into the case have been launched. He said his officers were looking for the woman.