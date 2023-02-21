Why new school heads are being rejected in Nyanza

At least 10 new school heads recently posted in Homa Bay and Siaya counties have been rejected by parents on account of lacklustre performances in their previous stations.

In Ulumbi Mixed Secondary School in Gem Yala, the parents took to the streets protesting a move by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to transfer the school principal and replace him with another from God Ber Secondary School in Homa Bay.

The new principal was set to take over from Mr William Oyamo who has been heading the institution for three years.

The parents expressed concerns, citing the previous incidents where the incoming principal was allegedly hounded out from his former station, God Ber Secondary School on allegations that he was a non-performer.

“Ulumbi Secondary School requires a performer who will instil discipline and work culture. If they hounded the incoming principal out from his former station, then certainly he is not the best for this institution,” said Mr Christopher Ouda, a parent at the institution.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Christopher Omondi, who complained of the decline in the admission of Form one students.

“Previously the school would admit at least 200 Form One students, today as we speak, there are about 50 students who have joined the school in form one. What does that tell you?

There is a big problem that requires a good principal with a good track record to fix,” said Mr Omondi.

Last year, Ulumbi Secondary School had a mean score of 5.2, which is a negative deviation from the previous years.

Crisis meeting

The Board of Management (BOM) chair Ms Elizabeth Oduol told Nation that they would convene a meeting and find a way forward.

“The board is convening and then we shall communicate to the TSC afterwards. We don’t want to judge teachers based on the number of A plain grades that they produce, instead, we are keen on ensuring the wholesome development of learners. After the meeting, we shall find a solution to this,” said Ms Oduol.

Elsewhere in Homa Bay, secondary school heads continue to face the wrath of parents over alleged mismanagement of school resources and poor performance.

Parents in some schools in the county have held demonstrations to drive out the principals.

Most of the affected institutions are those that recorded what parents termed as dismal performance in the 2022 KCSE exams.

The latest school to be affected by the ongoing protest is Dr Mbai Mixed Secondary School in Homa Bay Sub-County where parents took to the streets on Monday to demand the transfer of the school principal.

Students were forced to suspend their morning studies during the demonstration that lasted two hours.

Parents blocked the school gate to bar the principal from accessing her office.

"She is mismanaging the school which has contributed to poor academic performance. She is also embezzling school development funds," Ms Caren Odundo, a parent said.

The situation forced the principal to return home immediately after reaching the gate.

Parents petitioned the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to transfer the principal to another school.

The principal did not answer calls to respond to the claims.

Similar protests have been witnessed in other schools across the county.

Affected institutions include Got Kabok Secondary School in Rangwe where parents held a protest last week.