Why boda boda riders keep ending up in hospitals

David Awiti writhes in pain after a motorcycle accident dislocated his jaws.

The 29-year-old boda boda rider in Homa Bay has stitches in his gums after he was involved in a road crash a month ago.

The injuries were caused by the impact as he landed on the road surface after colliding with a fellow rider on his way to Homa Bay town.

Mr Awiti regrets that he was not wearing his helmet – an important protective gear for riders - when the accident happened.

It would have saved him from most of the injuries and pain and he would have spent less money on visits to a doctor.

He is among many riders across the country who dislike wearing protective gear while riding their motorcycles.

Even though many riders are not conversant with traffic rules, they are the first to attack licensed motorists when they cause accidents.

Many have never seen the inside of a driving school, opting to learn from other riders in crash courses that take hours. They later use bribes to obtain driving licences.

Untrained motorcyclists contribute to numerous deaths of innocent pedestrians and cause permanent injuries to others.

At Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital, most accident victims are boda boda riders. Many have broken bones.

This explains why the county government chose to have Dr Juan Ramos, an orthopaedic surgeon from Cuba, to work in hospitals across the county to attend to such cases.

Before the doctor was assigned to work in Homa Bay, many riders with bone injuries sought treatment in Kisii and Kisumu.

Acting CEO Peter Ogolla says motorcycle injuries account for between 30 and 35 percent of accident-related injuries treated at the hospital.

“Most patients have fractured bones of the lower and upper limbs and head injuries,” he said.

Most injuries, he said, are caused by failure by riders to wear helmets religiously.

Their passengers are not spared either and many are admitted to the hospital with similar injuries.

Boda boda riders wait for passengers in Homa Bay town on August 5, 2021. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

“There are a number of passengers with internal injuries. They have chest and abdominal pains after an accident,” Dr Ogolla said.

The county has more than 65,000 registered riders, said Homa Bay County Boda Boda Association chairman Ken Dede.

“There are another 20,000 riders who are not registered. That includes professionals who ride motorcycles as part-time jobs,” he estimated.

He said many riders cannot afford the cost of treatment but they still do not bother to protect their bodies from harm.

On the road, riders are always in a hurry to get somewhere. Mr Awiti was riding from Nyakinyi trading centre.

He claims he was moving at a slow speed, perhaps the reason he survived the accident.

He claims he had spotted another rider in the opposite direction that he described as careless.

“He was riding in the middle of the road before he turned towards the right where I was. I am not sure where he was headed but my instincts told him he was breaking traffic rules,” Mr Awiti said.

Suddenly, there was an impact. The two riders collided and were thrown to the ground on impact.

They were both rushed to hospital by Good Samaritans.

Dental formula

“I felt as if I was carrying a heavy load on my teeth. My chin had hit the road surface after the impact and affected my dental formula, which could only be corrected at the referral hospital,” he said.

Because of the pain in his mouth, he cannot eat solid foods. He must also work extra hard to foot his hospital bills and feed his three children.

But the accident taught the rider a lesson - to always be careful on the road and always wear a helmet.

Unfortunately, most riders only learn this lesson when it is too late.

Those who have protective headgear only put them on when they are approached by police officers.

This has caused a lot of head injuries among riders and it explains why many riders have scars on their faces.

Lack of proper training has been blamed for the lapse.

At Imperial Driving School in Homa Bay town, students attending class are learning how to drive vehicles.

A boda boda rider and a passenger along Kanyadhiang'-Pala-Kadel ring road in Rachuinyo North Sub-county in Homa Bay County. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Joseph Ogolla, an instructor, says they hardly get students enrolling for motorcycle classes.

“The last time we enrolled a student in a motorcycle class was three months ago. And it was only one person,” he says.

Most driving schools offer a one-month course on how to ride a motorcycle, which includes road safety.

The entire course costs Sh6,000 and equips a rider with skills on road safety meant to protect not only the rider but also other road users.

But many riders in Homa Bay opt for backstreet training that takes less than one day. It is cheap, but it exposes riders to road hazards.

“If you approach any rider today with a request to be trained how to ride a motorcycle, he will definitely not decline,” said Polycap Nges, a rider in Homa Bay town.

It is also now a lot easier to purchase motorcycles and this has seen many youths venture into the business. Many motorcycle dealers offer flexible payment plans.

The result is more and more accidents involving riders as they continue to shun training at licensed driving schools.

A dealer in Homa Bay town told Nation.Africa that a Boxer motorcycle costs Sh119,000.

A buyer can deposit Sh15,000 and make weekly payments of about Sh2,500 or a daily payment of Sh400.

“All we need is a guarantor and a KRA pin. We give a motorcycle, two helmets and two reflector jackets,” the dealer said.

Young people normally throng motorcycle dealerships to check out the latest models and newly introduced features.

In the national budget-making for the 2021/22 financial year, MPs opposed plans to increase the cost of motorcycles, and that is likely to encourage young men to buy more motorcycles.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan and county police Commander Esther Seroney now wants riders in the county to be sensitised on safety.

Mr Lilan accused riders of carrying more than one passenger, which is against traffic rules.

“It is difficult to control a motorcycle when the rider has limited space to sit on. This increases chances of being involved in an accident,” he said.