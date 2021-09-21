Litare beach
Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Homa Bay

Prime

When they ‘fish out’ explosives from pre-colonial period

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At Litare Beach in Mbita Sub-county of Homa Bay, several fishermen have netted bombs.
  • The latest incident happened on August 3, 2021 to a group of five fishermen.

It’s every fisherman’s dream to dock on the beach at dawn with the largest catch. The heavier the catch, the bigger the wallet.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.