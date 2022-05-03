Wanga says she had no hand in ODM primaries

Homa Bay Woman representative Gladys Wanga has sought to clear the air on how the April 14 ODM nominations were conducted in the region, saying she had no role in the elections that sparked disputes and pushed losers to launch independent bids.

Losers in the primaries accused her of colluding with other party officials to influence the outcome.

Ms Wanga, however, defended herself, saying voting was conducted by ODM’s National Elections Board, of which she is not a member.

She instead accused her opponents of spreading false information that she described as propaganda to taint her name.

"I have been labelled as asiema gi luth (one who was picked to the disadvantage of opponents) after getting a direct certificate from ODM to contest the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat. I have also been accused of having plans of inheriting Governor Cyprian Awiti’s system of governance," she said.

Speaking when she presided over the ODM delegates conference in Homa Bay town on Monday, Ms Wanga defended the system that the Orange party used in its nominations.

For the first time in its history, the party used a digital system to nominate candidates, with members tapping on an electronic device to vote.

Ms Wanga said the results from the system could not be manipulated and she should not be blamed for the outcome of the polls.

The legislator was with her running mate, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, who both defended ODM’s decision to give them direct certificates to contest the governor seat.

Before the duo were nominated, ODM announced at least four methods of selecting candidates: universal suffrage, the delegates system, direct nomination and others.

Ms Wanga said the process was approved during the National Delegates Conference in Nairobi.

"It happened that the party settled on [issuing] direct certificates to governor candidates in Homa Bay and other aspirants, apart from one person (Evans Kidero) who agreed to support my candidature and that of my running mate Magwanga," she said.

Mr Magwanga said he worked with Ms Wanga when she was county ODM chairperson and he was secretary.

"We will continue leading the government together and proving wrong those thinking that we cannot be a team," he said.

He used the opportunity to call on all winners of the nominations to embrace losers who are still in ODM, saying the primaries had divided politicians.

"Having the certificate does not mean you should relax thinking you will win. There are many politicians across Nyanza who lost in the last General Election when they had the Orange certificates," Mr Magwanga said.

During the conference that was also attended by Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara, her Ndhiwa counterpart Martin Owino, ODM woman rep candidate Joyce Osogo and other politicians, ODM members resolved to campaign for a six-piece system of voting in Homa Bay.

Dr Obara, who read the resolution, also said ODM teams that will be composed of committees from the ward to the county levels will also campaign for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

150 aspirants

Earlier, more than 150 aspirants from the county who participated in party primaries but lost resolved to support the winners as the country gears up for the General Election.

The aspirants for ward, parliamentary, woman rep and senator seats said their love of the party makes them unable to abandon it and contest as independent candidates.

They resolved to let the nomination winners take the lead in campaigns for the August 9 polls as they work together to ensure the party gets all seats in the county.

Having an ODM ticket usually guarantees politicians in Homa Bay higher chances of winning in a General Election.

But the emergence of independent candidates threatened their win in August, especially after the party conducted highly contested primaries.

To counter this, ODM members decided to combine forces to win as many seats as possible.

In a resolution read by Kibiri MCA aspirant Isaiah Opapa, the politicians said they would work together to achieve their goals.

Their plans include conducting joint campaigns.

"Our collaboration will go beyond the 2022 General Election. We will also support and implement the decisions of the party during nomination," Mr Opapa said.

The team will also marshal support for Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

Mr Opapa added that the team will also preach the gospel of Ms Wanga, who is vying for the Homa Bay governor’s seat.

"Our agenda is to see that the country develops. We want leaders who will bring change and we are confident that the people nominated by the party have such skills," he read.

The meeting was also attended by ODM ward and county leaders.

Other politicians advocated peaceful campaigns, saying the county is highly volatile during elections.

Suba South parliamentary aspirant Evance Marieba said party primaries had passed and everyone should now focus on the journey ahead.

He cautioned other ODM aspirants against engaging in hate speech, saying residents want leaders who are pro-development.

"We are looking forward to Raila Odinga's presidency. All other activities are behind us and it should not distract us from our goal," he said.

“Just tell voters what you intend to do and not attack your opponents."

Meanwhile, woman rep aspirant Florence Ouma called on other politicians who contested and lost in the primaries to join the team for the same mission of ensuring ODM bags most seats.