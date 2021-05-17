Unions resist Prof Richard Muga’s ouster amid health crisis

Prof Richard Otieno Muga

Impeached Homa Bay County Health Executive Prof Richard Muga at a past event.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Just days after MCAs impeached Health Executive Richard Muga on grounds of incompetence, union officials have accused the assembly of meddling in the management of local hospitals.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. D-day for Bonchari voters in tension-filled mini poll

  2. Widow of slain Kiru Boys principal to know fate tomorrow

  3. Pro-Palestine protesters call for boycott of Israeli products

  4. Samburu women learn beadwork to end exploitation

  5. Police arrest elderly man for rape

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.