Two arrested after dramatic shoot-out with police in Homa Bay

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are questioning two men who were arrested in Rachuonyo South on Sunday night following a shoot-out between armed suspects and security forces.

The two were arrested after spending several hours locked in a car parked on the Kosele-Oyugis road, raising suspicion that they might have been planning to commit a crime. Police believe they were on an illegal mission before they were arrested.

A third suspect managed to escape during a shoot-out with security personnel who went to the scene to check what they were up to. He got out of the car, fired into the air, and fled into the nearby bush, police say.

Homa Bay police commander Samson Kinne said he may have been carrying the gun he used as he fled.

It all began when a local resident spotted a parked grey Toyota Fielder, in Namba Rael area of West Kamagak location.

Mr Kinne said the occupants were in the car for hours until late in the evening, raising suspicion.

"No one knows what they were doing. Security officers were informed and decided to go there to check on the car," he said.

Officers from Oyugis police station went to the scene after being tipped off and found the vehicle still parked on the side of the road with an unknown number of occupants. They approached the vehicle to see who was inside.

However, upon seeing the police officers, the driver of the vehicle sped off onto the highway despite being warned to stop and surrender.

"He ignored the order to stop. Instead, he stepped on the accelerator in an attempt to flee the scene," Mr Kinne said.

This, police say, prompted one of the officers to fire in the air to warn the driver, who still failed to comply.

Another officer then decided to use his gun to deflate the car's tyres. When the car stopped, the occupants were ordered to surrender. However, according to the police, they continued to defy orders, forcing a third officer to fire in the air.

At this point, one of the car's occupants, who was in the fron passenger's seat, came out and surrendered. A few minutes later, another occupant, who was in the back seat, came out of the vehicle holding a black bag. But he did not surrender like the first suspect.

Instead, he fired in the air and ran into the thicket while a police officer fired at him. This did not stop him from fleeing.

A third passenger later emerged from the car and surrendered.

The two were arrested and are being questioned.

Mr Kinne said police were still searching for the third suspect.