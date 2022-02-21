Thugs break into office of Homa Bay Woman Rep aspirant

Suspected thugs broke into and vandalised the office of Homa Bay Woman Rep aspirant Mary Ojode on Monday and stole computers among other electronic gadgets.

Ms Ojode, who is also the widow of former Internal Security Assistant Minister Orwa Ojode, said the office was broken into around 4am. Items stolen include two television sets, CCTV cameras and a WIFI router, she said.

The hotel’s operations manager, Mr Gordon Onyango, said the incident had been reported to police for investigations.

“The suspects sneaked in and managed to break into the office unnoticed. They also stole three gas cylinders and utensils from the kitchen,” he said.

Ms Ojode alleged that the criminals were sent by opponents to intimidate her, but she vowed that she "will not be cowed".

The aspirant said when she was informed of the incident, she attempted to go to the hotel but was blocked by a group of people on the way.

“I had to use a different route and sought refuge in a nearby home after noticing that some people were trailing me on a motorcycle as they shouted my name,” said Ms Ojode.

Ndhiwa Sub-County Police commander Paul Rioba said the incident is being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).