Thugs break into office of Homa Bay Woman Rep aspirant

Ms Mary Ojode woman rep aspirant

Ms Mary Ojode.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Suspected thugs broke into and vandalised the office of Homa Bay Woman Rep aspirant Mary Ojode on Monday and stole computers among other electronic gadgets.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.