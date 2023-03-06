Three suspects arrested over cattle theft syndicate in Ndhiwa

Police in Ndhiwa have detained three men who are accused of being behind a cattle theft syndicate in the area.

The men are suspected of stealing cattle from local farms Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, and selling them in neighbouring counties.

They were arrested during a raid on Sunday evening after residents of North Kabuoch Location named them at a meeting with security officers.

One of the suspects had a teargas canister and a bullet in his house. He also had a piece of paper with instructions on how to use teargas.

It is unclear how he got the items which should only be used by security officers.

North Kabuoch Location Chief Samuel Kawino, who led the operation when the suspects were arrested, said he handed them to security officers at Ndhiwa Police station for detention and prosecution.

Baraza

North Kabuoch and other locations within Ndhiwa have witnessed increasing cases of cattle theft in the past.

A number of farmers reported losing their animals to suspects who untie them at night before transferring them to unknown locations.

Some of the animals have also been maimed using sharp objects.

Mr Kawino said a public baraza was organised at Kowak village on Sunday for members of the public to discuss the cases after an incident a day before.

“Some residents opened up and mentioned the suspects. We had no option but to detain them,” he said.

The recent incident took place at Kowak village where a bull was maimed.

Mr Kawino said another farmer lost three cattle last week.

He said he raided the suspects' homes after they failed to show up at the baraza.

“He surrendered the teargas, a bullet, and a machete. According to him, a police officer gave him the teargas,” the administrator said.