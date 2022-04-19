Three men who assaulted elderly woman in viral video arrested

Three men who were captured in a video beating a woman presumed to be their in-law and her son at Ringa in Homa Bay County have been arrested following widespread condemnation by Kenyans after the clip went viral.

The three; Dedan Kimathi Agan, Enos Odhiambo Osoo and Lukio Okwiri are currently being held at the Oriwo police station in Kambui awaiting to be arraigned at the Homa Bay Law Courts to answer charges of physical assault.

“Further to an incident reported yesterday where an old lady with her son were assaulted by known persons, the following are under arrest and being processed to be arraigned for offence of assault causing actual bodily harm,” the National Police Service has said about their arrest.

1. Dedan Kimathi Agan

It was not clear what triggered the assault but the dialogue in the video indicates the woman, was accused of breaking some Luo traditions.

One of the people in the video is heard accusing her of exposing her body to the public.

Another man is also heard daring her to strip naked in front of the crowd.

In Luo traditions, this is considered taboo.

A witness claimed the woman tried to use her underwear to defend her son who was being accused of assaulting another villager.

In Luo traditions, if a person exposes his or her underwear and uses it to hit another, the target is considered cursed.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne told journalists that the suspects were interrogated and they would help with investigations.

The video which the Nation has seen shows one man in a red shirt holding the woman as two others beat her with sticks. Her son who is all this while is seated on the ground is also rained on with blows as fellow villagers watch.

The uncalled brutality meted on the two has attracted widespread condemnation by Kenyans who have been demanding for the arrest of the perpetrators.

“There are legally laid down procedures of settling conflicts between people. The rule of law should always prevail against the rule of the mob in all situations,” said the National Police Service adding that it “joins outraged Kenyans in condemning the uncalled brutality against the two.”

“The cruel act victimising the two for whatever reason is unjustified, unlawful and cruel,” said the police.

Mr Kinne said investigations were underway.

The suspects will be charged with assault and causing bodily harm.

"The woman has been advised to get a P3 form [a medical report form used by police and acts as evidence that a violent act occurred], which will be used in court," the police commander said.

Mr Agan, Osoo and Okwiri are set to be presented to court later today.