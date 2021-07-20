Three houses razed in revenge attack in Homa Bay

Homa Bay

The houses were razed in a revenge attack.

Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Three families from Homa Bay County spent the night in the cold on Monday after their houses were set on fire by a mob avenging the killing of a 40-year-old man.

