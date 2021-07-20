Three houses razed in revenge attack in Homa Bay

Three families from Homa Bay County spent the night in the cold on Monday after their houses were set on fire by a mob avenging the killing of a 40-year-old man.

The families from Radienya village, lost all their belongings after the mob raided their homes and set the houses on fire.

A member of the affected families is accused of attacking and slashing a neighbour, identified as Tobias Obunga with a machete after his cows strayed into a maize farm, triggering the incident.

The suspect is reported to have confronted his neighbour demanding an explanation as to why he had let his cows graze in his maize farm before a fight broke out.

During the fight, the suspect who was armed with a machete, slashed his neighbour on the right arm and the head, injuring him seriously.

It’s at that point that a group of villagers raided the homes and set the houses on fire.

Central Kanyamwa location Chief George Otieno said the man succumbed to injuries on arrival at the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"The suspect called me to let me know that he had attacked and seriously injured his neighbour whom he accused of letting his cattle stray into his maize farm. He later presented himself to Ndhiwa Police station," said the chief.

The villagers killed pigs belonging to the suspect before they raided a home belonging to parents of the suspect and torched it.

A house belonging to a brother of the suspect was razed during the incident.

"After the incident, five houses were reduced to ashes. Nothing was saved from the fire, not even the animals owned by the affected families were spared by angry villagers," Mr Otieno said.

Ndhiwa Sub County Police Commander Robert Aboki said the suspect presented himself to Ndhiwa Police Station and reported the incident.

The officer said the suspect will be detained as police conduct investigation into the incident.

"He will be arraigned when investigations are complete," Mr Aboki said.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Manyata Kobodo mortuary for post-mortem examination.