Three fuel station workers injured in fire

The scene at Mukhonje trading centre after two tankers burst into flames after one of the truck rammed the other along the Eldoret-Webuye road on March 12,2022. Three fuel station attendants on Mfangano Island in Homa Bay County were seriously injured in a fire.

By  George Odiwuor

Three fuel station attendants on Mfangano Island in Homa Bay County were seriously injured in a fire on Thursday evening.

The fire ignited when one attendant was serving a customer.

It was not clear how the fire started at the station located at the Ugina beach in Mfangano South location.

Witnesses said a fisherman had walked to the station to buy fuel for his boat as he prepared to go fishing that evening.

But the pump used to discharge fuel to containers suddenly caught fire.

The fire engulfed the entire petrol station and spread to adjacent buildings.

While some people in the area managed to run to safety, the three workers were seriously burnt before they could be rescued.

Critical condition

The men were first rushed to Sena Health Centre on Mfangano Island before being referred to Mbita Sub-County Hospital.

Movement from the island to the mainland is by boat.

Mfangano South Location Chief Alice Otieno said the men were in a critical condition when they were rushed to hospital.

The fire also spread to at least 10 nearby homes, while three boat engines worth about Sh750,000 were also burnt at the beach.

