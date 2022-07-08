Three fuel station workers injured in fire

Three fuel station attendants on Mfangano Island in Homa Bay County were seriously injured in a fire on Thursday evening.

The fire ignited when one attendant was serving a customer.

It was not clear how the fire started at the station located at the Ugina beach in Mfangano South location.

Witnesses said a fisherman had walked to the station to buy fuel for his boat as he prepared to go fishing that evening.

But the pump used to discharge fuel to containers suddenly caught fire.

The fire engulfed the entire petrol station and spread to adjacent buildings.

While some people in the area managed to run to safety, the three workers were seriously burnt before they could be rescued.

Critical condition

The men were first rushed to Sena Health Centre on Mfangano Island before being referred to Mbita Sub-County Hospital.

Movement from the island to the mainland is by boat.

Mfangano South Location Chief Alice Otieno said the men were in a critical condition when they were rushed to hospital.