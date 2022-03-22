The forgotten island of Remba

It is 2am on Remba Island, one of the remotest locations on Lake Victoria.

Most people in other places would probably be asleep at this time.

But on this island, midnight is the time most people begin the journey to the mainland, where essential supplies are sourced.

Remba is located on the Kenya-Uganda boundary.

It is usually accessed by wooden boats.

The speed of these vessels on water is not as fast as modern boats made with carbon fibre.

So for travellers to get to Mbita town, where they can buy items like soap and milk on time and go back to the island by evening, they must start their journey early.

It means those going to the mainland, not necessarily for business, must also join them before sunrise.

By 3am, all the boats have their engines switched on and the five-hour journey to the mainland begins.

Theoretically, the journey should take less than two hours, but the boats must go around other islands like Takawiri and Mfangano to pick up more passengers, making the whole trip one of the most tedious journeys full of dangers and wonders.

Besides traders who buy items for sale, some of the travellers are people seeking government services in Mbita.

Some of the services they seek are registering births or deaths, certificates of good conduct from the police station, ID application and collection, land services, and KRA registration.

Since independence, families on the islands of Lake Victoria have sought these services from Mbita town.

Multiple cases of accidents have been reported at a section of the lake between Mfangano Island and Mbita, where the lake is said to have turbulence.

The challenges faced when seeking government services pushed communities on the islands to ask for the creation of a new sub-county in Homa Bay to serve the lake people.

The prayers and hopes of families that they would have their own administrative unit came to pass on March 17, when the government announced the creation of a new sub-county called Suba Central.

It has brought a sigh of relief to families living on the islands who risked their lives as they sought state services, with some drowning.

Suba Central is the ninth sub-county in Homa Bay.

It joins Rangwe, Rachuonyo North, Ndhiwa, Rachuonyo South, Homa Bay, Suba, Rachuonyo East and Mbita.

In gazette notice number 2969, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, acting on the National Government Coordination Act 2013, announced the creation of new administrative units in the country.

Homa Bay was among the beneficiaries of the newly established administrative units and boundaries

In the announcement, Suba Central sub-county will have its headquarters at Sena on Mfangano Island, where services will be offered.

The new offices will cover other islands like Remba, Takawiri and Ringiti, bringing services closer to the people.

Residents hailed this move, saying it will enhance coordination of the functions of the national government on the islands.

Mr Mark Matunga, a resident of Mfangano, who was among the group lobbying for the creation of another sub-county, said it was time for the new administrative boundary to be created to make access to government services easier.

He said travelling to Mbita town was expensive.

"Getting to the mainland took a whole day thus taking residents away from other meaningful activities. We are happy that the journey has been suspended," Mr Matunga said.

Other residents said the new unit will eliminate poverty by improving the livelihoods of residents.

Mr Samuel Odoyo said the islands were among areas that were ignored by the government.

He said this led to an increase in the level of poverty.

"Most of our economic problems will be addressed with the creation of the new sub-county," Mr Odoyo said.

Some of the offices that will be established immediately at Sena are a security command centre and sub-county offices.

State officers to be stationed there include a deputy county commissioner, a sub-county police commander and officers from other security agencies like the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Critical Infrastructure Unit, and National Intelligence Service.

Mfangano East Location Senior Chief Samuel Dwele said the officers will be responsible for ensuring the boundaries between Kenya and its neighbours Uganda and Tanzania are safeguarded.

Trade in contraband through Lake Victoria is still a threat to Kenya’s economy.

Mr Dwele said the officers will also ensure illegal activities on the water are eradicated.