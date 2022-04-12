Teacher kills son before hanging himself in Homa Bay

Grief has engulfed a village in Homa Bay sub-county after a primary school teacher allegedly took his own life after killing his five-year-old son on Tuesday morning.

The teacher, identified as Calvince Okello, hanged himself at a church in Nyangu village, Kothidha location, a day after he had gone missing.

His son, Charles Norbert, was also found dead in a sugarcane plantation.

The boy’s body had bruises in the neck.

Mr Okello was a teacher at a primary school in Migori County.

His family was yet to establish why he took his own life, though they suspected marital wrangles.

The teacher had domestic differences with his first wife but lived happily with the second.

Kothidha Chief John Omamo said Mr Okello had left home on Monday afternoon with his son.

"His family reported that the man was supposed to walk around the village (with) his son and return home a few hours later. No one thought he would go forever," Mr Omamo said.

Went missing

Mr Okello failed to return home and his family tried several times to reach him by phone.

They were concerned about where the pair had gone as it was getting dark.

When reached by phone, Mr Okello promised that he would return home.

The family became more worried when he failed to spend the night at his house.

"He had promised to return home but he failed to do so," Mr Omamo said.

His wives began looking for him and his son on Tuesday.

By this time, his phone had been switched off.

Mr Okello's body was found later dangling from the roof of a nearby church.

His son's body was also found a few metres away.

The bodies were moved to the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary as investigations into the deaths began.