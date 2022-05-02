Student killed in Homa Bay bar fight

Police in Ndhiwa are pursuing a man suspected of killing a 17-year-old Form Three student in a fight at a bar in Lwanda trading centre in Homa Bay County.

The suspect had accompanied the student, identified as Bonventure Ochieng Omondi, to the bar for drinks but a disagreement erupted, leading to the fight on Sunday.

The suspect was reported to have attacked the student with a machete.

He was said to have dropped out of school in Standard Seven several years ago and was involved in criminal activities in the village.

Omondi, a student at Lwanda Secondary School, was rushed to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital but succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Witnesses said the suspect and his friend had sat down for drinks before they started arguing.

Went home for machete

Kobita Location Chief Joash Osuju said a report made at the Ndhiwa Police Station indicated that the suspect went back home after the fight and armed himself with a machete.

"Most people at the bar thought that he had surrendered and gone home. But it turned out that the suspect had gone to arm himself with the machete,” said Mr Osuju.

When the suspect returned to the bar, he found Omondi still seated at the table and slashed him viciously with the machete.

Mr Osuju said the student suffered injuries to his hands and bled profusely.

"He was trying to shield his head from the impact of the machete when his hands were cut," the administrator said.

After the attack, the suspect fled the bar and went into hiding.

Patrons at the bar watched helplessly as the suspect attacked Omondi. They later rushed the student to hospital.