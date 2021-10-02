State sets tough conditions for boat operators in Lake Victoria

The government has heightened surveillance in Lake Victoria to ensure compliance to maritime laws. This comes after the September 21 boat accident in Homa Bay which claimed 10 lives.

All coxswains are now required to get formal training from Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) regulated colleges. The training is meant to equip vessel operators with skills to enable them to navigate the lake without causing accidents.

Boat operators will also be required to undergo medical tests to ensure they are medically fit to operate the vessels. Boat operators are, however, concerned about the new requirements.

However, many of the coxswains are worried that they may not afford the high cost of training.

To be trained and certified by KMA, boat operators should pay up to Sh70,000 tuition fees.

High cost of training

Beach Management Unit (BMU) officials in Homa Bay have asked local leaders to intervene since most boat operators cannot afford the high cost of training. Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang said the new requirements should be reviewed and the fees reduced to encourage more people to go for the training.

“It is now official that being trained and licensed to operate a vehicle is much cheaper than operating a boat. Driving schools charge an average of Sh10,000 while coxswains are required to pay Sh70,000,” he said.

Mr Kajwang said that the fees charged by maritime schools will push most boat operators to use unprofessional ways of obtaining the licences.

"I will take this matter to the Senate for consideration because it will hurt our fishermen. A lot of people depend on the lake for survival and being pushed to get licences at high costs will make them suffer," he said during a BMU conversation in Homa Bay Town that brought together all BMU officials from 137 beaches in the county.

Other requirements include having life jackets and getting boats to be approved by KMA.

Review levies

A large part of Lake Victoria is in Homa Bay County and the crackdown on vessels will mostly affect fishermen from the devolved unit. Mr Kajwang called for the review of other levies charged on fish trade.

“The amount of money charged on buying fishing equipment needs to be reduced to ensure fishermen avoid using banned nets that destroy marine ecosystems,” the legislator said.

He called for harmonisation of maritime laws in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Tanzania is reported to have temporarily suspended fishing in the lake to encourage breeding.

Fishermen from Kenya risk being arrested if they are caught fishing in the neighbouring countries.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said that many accidents in the lake have been caused by negligence. Mr Lilan said their investigations revealed that the boat, which capsized killing 10 people in Homa Bay recently, was overloaded.

He said that passengers were lumped together with heavy goods which made the boat unstable.

“A lot of safety violations were committed on that day. We have begun a crackdown on all vessels that disregard safety in Lake Victoria,” Mr Lilan said.