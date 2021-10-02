State sets tough conditions for boat operators in Lake Victoria

fishing

A fishing boat docks at beach in Takawiri Island in Mbita Sub-county in Homa Bay County on February 16,2021.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

The government has heightened surveillance in Lake Victoria to ensure compliance to maritime laws. This comes after the September 21 boat accident in Homa Bay which claimed 10 lives.  

