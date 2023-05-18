State seeks 30-day detention for man claiming God sent him to Ruto

Joseph Chenge court

Joseph Chenge (far right) at the Mbita Law Courts in Homa Bay County on May 18, 2023.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Police are seeking 30 days to hold self-proclaimed cleric Joseph Chenge in an investigation into his teachings and the activities of his Jerusalem Mowar Church, which have been termed questionable.

Mr Chenge, who said he had a prophetic message for President William Ruto and wanted to meet him, was arrested on Wednesday night at his church in Ruri East sub-location and taken to Mbita police station.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said his teachings may lead to deaths hence the possibility that he will be charged with offences including terrorism.

He is also said to have detained people at his church, including two mentally ill persons and a five-month-old child.

The ruling on Mr Chenge's detention will be made on Monday.

