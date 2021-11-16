Six suspects deny stealing Sh85m from Homa Bay County

From left, former Homa Bay County Assembly clerk Bob Kephas, chief finance officer at the House Caroline Sang, senior accounts clerk at the assembly Maurice Amek, Everyone Awino Ogutu of Nyangume Enterprises, former Equity Bank Manager David Obonyo Mireri and Lilian Achieng' Aloo when they appeared before Homa Bay Chief Magistrate Julius Nangea on November 16,2021. They are accused of embezzling Sh 85 milion from Homa Bay County government. They denied the charges. George Odiwuor/NATION

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Six suspects arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Sh85.177 million in Homa Bay County between January 2015 and February 2017 have denied graft charges.

