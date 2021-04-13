Shock as KCSE candidate suffers sudden vision loss

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


A student at a secondary school in Ndhiwa sub-county is being assisted to sit for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams after she allegedly became blind moments before she sat for her CRE paper on Monday.

