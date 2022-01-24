Sh19m projects offer relief to Mbita families

Water pan project

Officials from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation at a water pan construction site in Kamreri village in Kasgunga ward in Mbita Sub-county. The two projects worth at Sh19 million are part of the efforts by the national government to address perennial shortage in Homa Bay County.

Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For years, thousands of families in Kasgunga and surrounding areas have suffered from water shortage.
  • Farmers in the area have been unable to grow crops on a large scale because of perennial water shortage.

The land in Gembe, Lambwe and Kasgunga in Mbita sub-county is characterised by dwarfed crops, trees with needle-like leaves and greying grass scorched by the sun.

