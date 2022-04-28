School guard killed and learning items stolen

Police in Homa Bay are looking for suspects who killed a 33-year-old security guard at Lake Primary School in Homa Bay town before making away with digital learning materials on Wednesday night.

The criminals broke into the school and killed a guard, identified as Samuel Okoth Odoyo.

They also took away two projectors, two laptops and two tablets used by Grade One pupils.

Odoyo was found dead in a classroom used by Grade Six pupils.

Headteacher Zablon Oala reported that he found the door to his office broken when he went to school on Thursday morning.

"I immediately suspected that something was wrong. I discovered that someone had got into my office, because some of the documents were not arranged the same way as I had left them the previous evening," he said.

Further inspection revealed that metal bars on his office window had been broken.

The security guard was nowhere to be seen.

Mr Oala said he decided to check the classrooms to see if the criminals had also gained access to other buildings.

Pool of blood

That is when he stumbled upon Odoyo’s body in a pool of blood in the Grade Six classroom.

Rocks lay next to the body.

It is suspected that the rocks were the weapons of murder.

"His head was smashed and the rocks had blood stains," Mr Oala said.

Investigators took away the stones as evidence.

They also collected other evidence from other areas that the criminals broke into.

Homa Bay sub-county Police Commander Sammy Koskei said the incident was being investigated.

He called on residents to collaborate with investigators.

The body was taken to the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.