Sacco woes deepen as Wanga apologises to loan defaulters

Gladys Wanga has apologised to members of Homa Bay County Women Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (Sacco) whose property have been forcefully taken away for failing to repay their loans on time.

Ms Wanga who is the patron of the Sacco said she had no control on the act of its officials, who took away property from members who default on loan repayment.

Homa Bay County Women sacco was established in 2015, with support from Ms Wanga's office as part of her role on women economic empowerment.

It was formed to enhance access to financial capital for small-scale women traders in the county, as well as promote a savings culture.

The sacco membership has grown to over 10,000 members who are predominantly women, with 30 per cent of membership given to men and youth.

Faced turbulence

According to Ms Wanga's website, loans granted to members stand at Sh95 million. The Sacco has also received funding from the Women Enterprise Fund and is set to open Front Office Service Activities (FOSA) across the county.



"We had a dream of turning the sacco into a bank because some people have done so and we took it as a challenge upon ourselves," Ms Wanga said on Tuesday morning during an interview on Ramogi radio.

As operations of the sacco peaked, its services faced turbulence resulting in closure of some offices and withdrawal of members.

Those who were seeking loans could not get the money on time as it took days or even weeks before the funds were sent to loan applicants. Panic soon gripped members who believed their money could have been lost.



Some made applications for refund. Ms Wanga at one time blamed politicians for being behind the woes that are facing the sacco.



This came after some members took loans but failed to repay. They were accused of being used by Ms Wanga's opponents to make the institution collapse.



"All loans taken from the Sacco are funds from other members and they had to be repaid for the Sacco to continue with its operations. It got to a point where loan application and processing was a challenge because of lack of funds," Ms Wanga said.



A resolution by members at a previous Annual General Meeting resolved to use any possible way to recover money taken as loan for the Sacco to continue its operations.



Some farmers lost their livestock and riders having their motorcycles taken away and this led to the Sacco being sued by civil rights activists in Homa Bay.

Alternative ways

Board members later resolved to use alternative ways for members to repay loans including conducting civic education.



Over the past years, some members of the Sacco, out of fear of losing their money, have been asking for a refund of their savings.