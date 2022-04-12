Ruma National Park fire threatens rare species

A fire in Ruma National Park in Homa Bay County is threatening to wipe out an already endangered animal species.

The blaze, which started on Sunday afternoon in Kor Lang’o, Kwabwai ward, Ndhiwa sub-county, was said to be under control but after destroying parts of the park and possibly killing an unknown number of animals.

The exact surface area affected was yet to be established as authorities moved to put out the inferno.

Park officials said the fire started near Rachar and Sigama in Ndhiwa and Olando in Suba sub-county.

It then spread to other areas before Kenya Wildlife Service officers swung into action to put it out.

This is not the first in Ruma National Park.

The park is prone to wildfire especially during the dry season between January and April.

Outdated traditions

Some fires are said to be caused by villagers around the park who still believe that smoke rising into the sky brings rain.

They set their farms on fire, which spreads to the park and burns down vegetation that herbivores feed on and trees that birds shelter in.

Wherever a fire breaks out, animals in the park are put at risk.

Ruma is home to roan antelopes, a rare species found only in Homa Bay.

The park has only 18 such animals.

Plans are underway to relocate 20 more from Tanzania to enable the animal to multiply.

But fires are putting them at risk of extinction as it is one of the causes of their decline.

A park officer said a sanctuary where the animals are kept was not affected by the fire.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said firefighters were working to put out the blaze and wild animals were out of danger.

"What remains is sporadic fire that can easily be managed," Mr Lilan said.

He told families living around the park to avoid lighting fires near it.