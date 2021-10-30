Rowdy youths stone John Mbadi convoy in Ndhiwa

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi wants police in Homa Bay County to investigate a Friday evening incident where his convoy was stoned by rowdy youths in Ndhiwa.

The MP’s campaign team alleged the legislator was being targeted.

Mr Mbadi condemned the violence and asked police to move with speed and apprehend suspects behind the incident.

The Suba South MP was attending a funds drive at Wayara Mixed Secondary School in Kwabwai Ward before the meeting suddenly turned chaotic.

Rowdy youths stormed the venue and demanded the legislator, who has expressed interest in vying for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the 2022 polls, to leave.

The legislator’s campaign manager Isaac Nyandege accused Mr Mbadi’s opponents for being behind the chaos.

"We were at the school for development and not politics, it is unprofessional for a politician to send youths to disrupt such a gathering," Mr Nyandege said, adding that the rowdy youths heckled Mr Mbadi throughout the event.

Two vehicles damaged

He said the scene turned more chaotic as they were leaving the school.

"We were stoned as we left the venue. A group of youths were waiting for us just a few meters from the school. Two vehicles in our convoy were damaged," Mr Nyandege said.

There are allegations that Mr Mbadi's convoy was also shot at.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions about the shooting incident. We do not know who the gun holder was,” he claimed.

He called for peaceful campaigns.

Mr Mbadi’s director of political affairs Jared Kajomo said that Homa Bay County voters should be given time to decide on the best person they want to elect as their governor in 2022.

"Let us embrace peace and conduct campaigns in the right way," Mr Kajomo said.

The case was reported at Ndhiwa Police Station.

Ndhiwa Sub-county Police Commander Paul Rioba said two vehicles in Mr Mbadi’s convoy had their rear windscreens damaged.

He said the police have launched investigations in to the incident The officer also advised aspirants to avoid areas where their opponents are likely to have parallel rallies.

This comes as the church sounded the alarm that war drums are beating in Homa Bay ahead of the 2022 polls. The county has been classified as a potential election violence hotspot.

National Council of Churches of Kenya representative in Homa Bay Ken Ouma said the history of supporters of different politicians fighting in rallies is likely to repeat itself next year.