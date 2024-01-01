Residents want hot springs marketed to boost tourism

While the county is considered one of the best tourism destinations in the Western circuit, a key natural resource remains neglected.

The county’s main tourist attractions include sandy beaches and islands in Lake Victoria, Tom Mboya mausoleum and Ruma National Park, the only habitat for the endangered roan antelope.

But the Abundu and Bala hot springs in Rachuonyo North, remain unexploited.

Unlike the hot spring in Lake Bogoria National Reserve, which get national attention and attract thousands of tourists, the two hot springs in Homa Bay remain largely unknown.

And residents are concerned about failure by the devolved unit to exploit the natural resource to transform the economy of Karachuonyo.

The two hot springs are tucked away in remote villages with poor access roads, making movement to the sites a nightmare.

Mr Alphonce Amayo, a resident of Karachuonyo, said the hot springs should be a major source of income for the community, but no one is earning from them.

“Revenue generated from the hot spring can be used to improve the condition of schools around here. It can as well be used to build roads because getting to the site is a challenge,” Mr Amayo said.

Medicinal value

Residents also believe that the water in the Abundu and Bala hot springs has medicinal value. Some use it to cook food while others apply it on their bodies to “cure” diseases, explaining why some visitors go there with jerricans. Some tourists visit the sites with eggs or maize cobs, which they boil in the water.

According to Mr James Owuor, a resident of Abundu village, the hot water can be used to cure skin infections.

“If it is true that the water heals, imagine how much we could have collected from the site,” he said.

Mr Owuor decried the fact that there are no tour guides in the area, with visitors exploring on their own. He said marketing and improving access to the hot springs would create jobs for local residents who would work as tour guides.

“A few visitors give tips to residents they find at the site. But there are no regulations governing the payment,” Mr Owuor said.

Some religious leaders have turned the hot springs into shrines. From time to time, groups of people from some churches in the area go to pray while next to the hot springs. Others collect the water in containers to take back to their churches.

Mr Bernard Ochieng said tales about the hot springs have been passed down through generations. For example, it is believed that a man who separates with his wife should swim in the hot springs if he wants his wife to come back.

“There are a lot of stories about the water. Some could be factual while others could be myths,” Mr Ochieng said.

Attract more tourists

Mr Peter Omwansa, from Kisii, recently visited Abundu hot spring with a group of children from the Seventh Day Adventist Church while camping near Homa Hills.

“It is my first time to the site and I have been mesmerised by what I have seen. It is something I read in books but now got a chance to see,” Mr Omwansa said. After he was told about the medical value of the water, he took some for testing.

County Tourism Director Samson Ayieko said there are plans to develop the hot springs to attract more tourists. He, however, indicated that this will be factored in in the next financial year. Works will include fencing the sites and improving roads to the areas.

“We had a budget of developing tourism sites in the county but the funds were used in improving Lake Simbi Nyaima, which has now been fenced and an office block built,” Mr Ayieko said.

He added that at Abundu and Bala, the county government will engage the local community, with a group being trained to be tour guides.

Mr Ayieko further indicated that the devolved unit has partnered with Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to develop the sites. He said that KTB plans to shoot a video to market the sites.