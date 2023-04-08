Puzzle of 2 burglaries at Homa Bay court registries

Two court registries in Homa County have been broken into and computers containing vital court records stolen.

The burglars broke into the Oyugis court registry on Wednesday night, two weeks after the Ndhiwa court registry was attacked. In the two incidents, computers used to store crucial information at the law courts were stolen.

The Oyugis burglars appear to have targeted the criminal records and cash registry.

The incident took place shortly after detectives interrogated a former police officer who claimed in a video clip that he was set free in a murder case after using “miracle water”.

The man was accused of shooting and killing a person in 2017 at Riata trading centre, when he was a police officer. He was acquitted on grounds that there was no evidence linking him to the murder.

When the video went viral, the former police officer claimed he was found not guilty after using the miracle water. He said that two days before the judgment in the case, he gained access to a courtroom and sprinkled the water inside it, as well as on the judge’s seat after obtaining it from a renowned televangelist.

The former police officer made the claims while being interviewed by a preacher to explain how he won a case at the Homa Bay High court.

The DCI swung into action to establish the truth about what the man had told the preacher after he claimed he had sneaked into the court room at night.

Mr Abed Kavoo, the chief of Homa Bay’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), said the man was interrogated by the police to explain how he got into the courtroom. Investigations into his claims are ongoing.

In the case of the Oyugis Law Courts, it is said that administrator Isaac Owuor Ochola left his work place on Wednesday evening with everything intact. According to a police report, he left the office at 5.30 pm, while three guards were on duty at the courts.

When the administrator reported back for work the following morning, he noticed that a desktop had been left in the court’s corridors. One office had its window open, which was unusual as the administrator left all the windows locked.

Later, when Mr Ochola later got into other offices, he noticed they had been broken into. He also noted that other offices, including the criminal registry and cash office had their monitors missing. At the civil registry, a desktop and monitor had been stolen

Mr Ochola reported the burglary to the police, who visited the scene for an inspection. Detectives are trying to unravel how the criminals managed to access the court premises unnoticed. Preliminary investigations indicate they cut through the barbed wire on the rear side of the court building,

The stolen items include three central processing units and three monitors valued at Sh300,000.

Mr Kavoo said the three security guards who were on duty at the time of the incident were detained.

"They claim they did not hear anyone cutting the fence or walking to the court building. We will interrogate them further to shed light on what happened," said the DCI boss.

He asked the judiciary to install security cameras at the court premises to help identify suspects involved in the burglary.