Politically biased police officers warned

Police officers at a crime scene. Junior police officers in Homa Bay have been accused of taking sides politically. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Junior law enforcement officers in Homa Bay County are on the spot after their bosses claimed they have taken sides politically, threatening the ''Utumishi Kwa Wote'' (service to all) motto of the Kenya Police Service.

