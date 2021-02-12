Politically biased police officers warned

Junior law enforcement officers in Homa Bay County are on the spot after their bosses claimed they have taken sides politically, threatening the ''Utumishi Kwa Wote'' (service to all) motto of the Kenya Police Service.

Top police officers in the county claim many juniors have been compromised by politicians ahead of the electioneering period, meaning they could be biased in handling political players eyeing various seats in 2022.

Following the concern, County Commissioner Moses Lilan has discouraged law enforcers from serving the interests of individuals seeking political mileage at the expense of the common man who needs their services.

Mr Lilan gave an example of a case where police officers are called in to offer escort or protection to politicians during meetings where they end up being sympathisers of the politicians.

According to Mr Lilan, who also chairs the county security committee, some police officers charged with this duty forget why they were called and end up being "owned" by politicians.

“Ensure you are neutral and that your conduct reflects what the government is. Your work is to provide security. If you see anything that is wrong ensure you act accordingly,” he said when he met sub-county police bosses during their annual breakfast meeting yesterday.

The administrator told junior officers who may not be sure of what to do to seek guidance from their seniors.

“You have your bosses whom you report to. If you notice that something is beyond what you can handle when you are at an event, feel free to talk to them,” he told the police officers.

As Kenya approaches the electioneering season, he said, police will be required to be extra vigilant as they maintain law and order as some politicians may engage in illegal activities.

Security officers are expected to ensure unauthorised gatherings do not take place.

In addition, they are expected to ensure that gatherings where participants do not follow guidelines meant to slow down the spread of Covid-19 do not take place.

Mr Lilan expressed concern that some officers in the county may be sleeping on the job.

He told them to follow the National Police Service operating procedures and act accordingly when the law is broken.

“Officers whose jurisdiction will have issues each and every time will be questioned. You should be able to act quickly and ensure members of the public are protected,” Mr Lilan told the county police officers.