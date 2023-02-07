Police officer arrested for losing pistol he kept under the pillow

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Homa Bay are probing circumstances under which one of them l ost his firearm while asleep at a rental house in Kendu Bay. The officer reported to his colleagues that someone might have sneaked into his house on Saturday night and took away his pistol which he was keeping under his pillow. But with alleged gaps in his account of events, his colleagues were forced to arrest him. He is currently detained at Homa Bay Police station and is expected to be charged with negligence.

According to a police report, the DCI officer identified as Corporal Micah Chesang is attached to Kendu Bay Police Station in Rachuonyo North Sub-county. The report said he was assigned the firearm, a Ceska pistol serial number C172632 from the armory at his workplace on Saturday evening. He then proceeded on duty that night. His responsibilities included patrolling for surveillance purposes in Kendu Bay town. Corporal Chesang undertook his duty successfully until he went back to his house at Konyango Sub-location in North East Karachuonyo Location at 10pm. The house is located one kilometre from Kendu Bay police Station.

Armoury

According to Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne, a firearm should be kept in the armoury.



But in circumstances when an officer has the firearm eith him or het, it should be kept within an arm’s reach.



“Whether it is a police officer or a licensed firearm holder, the gun should be kept at a place where it can be reached easily,” the police commander said.



He said in case of confrontation, the holder of the gun should stretch his or her hands and get a firearm, meaning the officer was keeping his weapon at the right place.



During his sleep, Corporal Chesang woke up at 4.00am to go for a short call outside the house.



But when he returned to his house a few minutes later, he discovered the pistol was missing.



His colleagues visited the scene to investigate how the gun was lost.



Investigators discovered that the officer’s bed was adjacent to the bedroom window which was open at the moment.



Mr Kavoo said the officer is helping them with investigations.



“He will help us get more facts regarding the matter. We are holding him to enable us to get tangible information to recover the weapon,” the DCI officer said.



[email protected]