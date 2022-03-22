Police detain couple over murder of bedridden daughter

Police in Mbita, Homa Bay County, have arrested a couple on suspicion of murdering their 26-year-old daughter.

The two were detained at the Mbita Police Station on Tuesday after reporting that someone had murdered their daughter on Monday night. The woman had been unwell.

But preliminary investigations pointed to the man and his wife as the main suspects.

They were locked up at the station to help police with investigations.

The family, from Sigulu village in Ruri East location, had been living with their bed-ridden daughter until Tuesday morning, when she was reported to have died.

But the circumstances of her death raised questions.

Earlier, the couple had gone to the Ogongo police post to report the case.

In their report, they said their daughter, identified as Evelyne Akoth, had been sick.

Visited the scene

But on Monday night, they claimed, an unidentified person or a group of people sneaked into their house and murdered their daughter.

The deceased woman had a deep cut in her neck, appearing to have been hacked by a machete.

Police officers visited the scene but could not immediately establish what had happened.

In the report recorded by police at Ogongo, there was a commotion in the house as Ms Akoth was sleeping on the couch.

When the couple checked on their daughter, they found her lying on the floor dead.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene and discovered hidden activities on the night Ms Akoth died.

Investigations revealed that bloodstains on the floor had been cleaned up when police officers arrived at the scene, said Mbita sub-county DCI Commander Phillip Sang.

"We suspect that the blood was wiped out immediately after the woman died. The matter was then reported to the police that he had been murdered," he said.

Investigators said there was no sign of forced entry into the house, which had an unbroken steel door.

DCI officers believe the couple knew what had happened.