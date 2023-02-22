Police arrest woman on suspicion of dumping new-born baby at garbage site

Police in Homa Bay have detained a 23-year woman who is accused of dumping her baby a few moments after giving birth.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after residents of Makongeni Estate in Homa Bay Town came across the body of the baby at a garbage collection site.

It is not clear why the woman dumped the baby after giving birth at home.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne said she will be interrogated to shed light on why she allegedly committed the offence.

Mr Kinne said the suspect will be charged with murder.

"We have locked her at the police station for interrogation. She will give more information on the matter before she is arraigned," the police boss said.

The suspect was arrested after Simenya Sub-location Assistant Chief Erick Odhiambo mobilised a group of women to look for her.

He was among the first government officials to be called at the scene where the body was found.

Since no one had seen the woman dumping the infant at the dump site, Mr Odhiambo had to rely on reports from area residents to trace the suspect.

He said he engaged a group of women to look for anyone from the area who had given birth.

"Women from the estate know each other better. They were at a better position to trace the suspect," Mr Odhiambo said.

A group of women were later able to trace the suspect to her parents’ house. She is said to have been indoors at her last moments of pregnancy.

Raised suspicion

This raised suspicion among neighbours who were concerned why the woman was not visiting the hospital.

"Some women reported that the suspect was pregnant until a few weeks ago when she decided to stay in solitude. It was during this time when she delivered and probably dumped the baby," Mr Odhiambo said.

But the suspect denied the claims saying she is yet to deliver.

The body of the infant is being preserved at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Doctors at the hospital said the woman had normal delivery and the infant was due.



