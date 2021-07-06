Police arrest suspect after murder of KMTC student

KMTC Homa Bay

Students at Kenya Medical Training College, Homa Bay console one another on July 5, 2021 after one student was found dead in her rental house. Police suspect the 23-year-old student who was pursuing clinical medicine was murdered on Friday.


Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

A 37-year-old businessman has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a female Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student in Homa Bay County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Policewoman suspected of colleague’s murder kills another man

  2. Police arrest suspect after murder of KMTC student

  3. Court halts Kananu swearing-in as Nairobi governor

  4. Court extends order stopping execution of Vihiga budget

  5. Tana residents panic as Covid-19 cases spike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.