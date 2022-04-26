Oriwo Boys to know their KCSE fate in 30 days

Candidates who sat their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at Oriwo Boys High School in Rachuonyo North sub-county and whose results were withheld will wait for at least 30 days to know their fate.

The students have until the end of May to know if they will get their results.

An investigation is underway into alleged exam irregularities committed by the candidates.

When Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the KCSE results on Saturday, Oriwo Boys students who tried to check their results on mobile phones did not receive text messages showing how they scored.

It later emerged that their grades had been withheld by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

Knec wrote a letter to Principal Maurice Akal on Monday, informing him that it was investigating how the exam was conducted at the school.

In the latter copied to the Nyanza regional director of education and the Homa Bay County education director, Knec CEO David Njengere said all the school’s candidates were affected.

"The results of all candidates at Oriwo Boys High School, centre code 41731303 have been withheld on suspicion that they may have engaged in examination irregularities during the conduct of the 2021 KCSE Examination," the letter read.

Ministry mum on nature of irregularities

Dr Njengere did not state what the students did to prompt Knec to withhold the results.

But he said the findings of the investigation will be communicated within 30 days.

"This is done to allow for completion of investigations on the exercise of the powers under rule 8 and 9 of the Knec (handling of examination irregularities) rules of 2015 as read with the Kenya National Examinations Council Act number 29 of 2012," the letter said.

Prof Magoha had announced that the results of 441 candidates had been cancelled for several reasons, including impersonation and that some students were caught using mobile phones in exam rooms.

Mr Akal was instructed to communicate the Knec message to the affected candidates.