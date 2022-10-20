One dies, five injured as lorry rams Kendu Bay fuel station

One person died while five others were seriously injured when the driver of a lorry transporting bricks lost control and rammed three other vehicles and several motorcycles at a petrol station in Kendu Bay on Thursday.

The lorry was going down a slope from Gendia to Kendu Bay.

It hit vehicles that were refuelling at the Aftah filling station at the junction of the Homa Bay-Katito and Gendia-Kendu Bay roads.

The motorcyclist reportedly died when he tried to leave the area as the lorry sped towards him.

Others managed to get out of the way as the lorry showed no signs of stopping.

Witnesses said the lorry was carrying loaders in the back but they escaped unhurt when the lorry landed on its side.

The lorry’s brakes likely failed as it moved downhill, said North East Karachuonyo Location Chief Tobias Aduda.

"It was descending downhill where vehicles should move at a slow speed when approaching the main road," he said.

The vehicle went straight to the fuel station, hitting the motorcyclist and three cars.

A kerosene pump was also damaged.

The injured were rushed to Kendu Bay Sub-County Hospital, while the body of the motorcyclist was taken to the Gendia Mission Hospital Morgue, Mr Aduda said.

This is not the first accident to happen at the same spot.

In March last year, at the same petrol station, one person died while four others suffered serious injuries when the driver of a truck lost control and rammed into several parked vehicles and motorcycles.

Residents have urged authorities to make changes at the Kendu Bay junction.

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) secretary Nuhu Masud described the junction as an accident hotspot, saying drivers travelling from Gendia can easily lose control of their vehicles and hit pedestrians.

"Several traders sell goods along the road, oblivious of the dangers they expose themselves to," he said.

Mr Masud urged the county government to relocate the traders to a market in Kendu Bay’s Old Town.

"Traders may be looking for quick cash. Their safety is, however, more important," he said.

Kendu Bay resident Erick Akicho said the location of the fuel station might be a predisposing factor to accidents.

He urged the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) to find a way of preventing accidents at the site.

“Health and safety audits should be done. As a community, we are ready to help in giving recommendations which they can use to save lives,” Mr Akicho said.

Rachuonyo North sub-county Police Commander Lydia Parteiyie confirmed the accident.