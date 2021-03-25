One dead, four seriously injured in Kendu Bay accident 

Kendu Bay road accident 

The scene of a road accident involving a truck that claimed one life in Kendu Bay town, Homa Bay County on Thursday afternoon. 

Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Area chief said the driver of the vehicle was speeding.
  • The injured were rushed to Rachuonyo North Sub-county hospital.

One person died while four others sustained serious injuries in a road accident at a petrol station in Kendu Bay town, Homa Bay County on Thursday afternoon.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Deliverance Church pastor who died of Covid-19 to be buried Friday

  2. Kibabii University holds virtual graduation ceremony

  3. School attempts but fails to expel KCSE student

  4. KCSE candidates in terror prone Lamu assured of security 

  5. Candidates sitting KCSE test in maternity wards

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.