ODM sacks Homa Bay official for opposing mass action

The ODM party has taken disciplinary action against one of its officials in Homa Bay County who went against Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga's call for mass action . The party ousted the official and replaced him after he allegedly went against the stand of the ODM leader. County party youth leader Kevin Ouma was replaced by his deputy Robert Ouko after he asked Azimio supporters not to engage in demonstrations. After Mr Odinga had called for protests on Monday to push the government to lower the cost of living, ODM officials in some counties began preparing Azimio supporters for the day. They held protests in different towns as an act of solidarity with the former Prime Minister. Homa Bay did not witness any demonstrations, with some party officials accused of failing to mobilise the people.

Harm businesses

Mr Ouma held the view that the protests would harm businesses and people. He led a group of youths in calling for peace, saying the county has a fragile economy that needs to be protected.



"Our people live from hand to mouth. Suspending their business even for a day has a great impact on their lives," Mr Ouma said on Friday.



Two days later, his colleagues and superiors decided to eject him from his seat, saying he betrayed his party.



Party officials led by the County Youth League held a meeting in Homa Bay town on Sunday afternoon when they decided to replace him.



Assembly Majority Leader Richard Ogindo made the changes known to party members.



"From today henceforth, Robert Ouko is the party youth leader," Mr Ogindo said.



Other officials were reshuffled within the party.



Mr Justus Maguo was named the deputy leader of the youth league. Mr Sinod Okello was made the organising secretary, while Mr Erick Jackim retained his position as the secretary of the ODM youth league.



​Mr Ouma, however, dismissed the changes, saying they were not sanctioned by the party's top leadership.



According to him, any changes in the youth leagues should be made and delivered by the youth themselves.



“He (Ogindo) represents MCAs and not youths. He therefore cannot purport to engage in leadership changes,” he said.



Mr Ouma was endorsed by Mr Odinga in 2015 in a lineup that placed Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga as the county party chairperson.



Mr Ouma said he has neither received information from the party nor has he been served with any notice about his ouster.



“As far as I am concerned, I am still the youth chairman in Homa Bay. Whoever is trying to oust me is serving his personal interest,” he said.



[email protected]

