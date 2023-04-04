Groundnuts farmers get tips on increasing yield, income

It is towards the end of March and it is raining, bringing relief to farmers in Homa Bay County, as it is in other parts of the country. It marks the onset of the rainy season.

A drive across the county brings revels the joy and hopes of farmers as farms are dotted with workers, some weeding but many planting their crops.

In Ndiwa sub-county, we find a group of people in a farm, of whom seems like the lead farmer with the others being casual labourers helping in planting groundnuts.

But we soon learn that the lead farmer is Cyprian Ogolla while the rest, about six of them, are his mentees who he is training on good agricultural practices (GAP) in groundnuts farming.

“While planting, you should do it in a straight line, and leave a space of 45cm from line to line, and 25cm from one plant to the next,” explains Mr Ogolla.

High and quality yields

Further, he explains to the farmers that they must employ practices which will lead to high and quality yields if they have to increase income from this crop.

He gives an example of one of his mentees who in four months earned Sh57,000 from groundnuts planted on a half-acre piece of land, adding that good a harvest starts right from land preparation, to planting, tendering the crop, harvesting and post-harvest handling.

After the ‘lecture’ which lasts for about 20 minutes, it is time to get working and Mr Ogolla leads the farmers in planting groundnuts.

“You have to ensure you plant in a straight line, and mark this using a string,” he instructs them, adding, “But you do not start from the very edge of the farm, as this way, you will not achieve the first straight line and this will affect subsequent rows.”

Farmers planting groundnuts in Ndiwa, Homa Bay County. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Bumper harvest

As some farmers dig holes, others join in planting seeds and covering them with soil, hoping for ample rains, a bumper harvest and a subsequent high income at the end of the season.

Since being trained by the Market Access Upgrade Program (Markup) Kenya which is funded by the European Union, Mr Ogolla made an intentional decision to preach the gospel of commercial groundnuts farming to his fellow farmers.

So far, he says, he has mentored about 50 farmers directly and reached hundreds of others during schools’ parents’ meetings, in churches and other gatherings.

But what drives him to give this free service?

“People have been decrying the high cost of living and little income, and I therefore feel by mentoring them, I play my role in working towards poverty eradication,” says Mr Ogolla.

Regional and global markets

Through Markup Kenya, he has changed his view of groundnuts farming from just selling them at local markets via brokers to targeting regional and international markets.

However, two things he appreciates are that he cannot access these markets alone as he has to work with other farmers in order to achieve the demand for large quantities and enjoy economies of scale.

He also learnt that aflatoxins are a key hindrance to market access, and he is taking necessary measures to ensure his groundnuts are free from the toxins from production to storage.

“I am in the process of constructing a well-aerated store as this was among my major weaknesses before being trained through Markup Kenya,” says Mr Ogolla.

His dream, he says is to see Ndhiwa sub-county lead in groundnuts production, not only countrywide, but in East Africa.

Cyprian Ogolla, a farmer from Ndiwa in Homa Bay County, shows some of his groundnuts from an earlier harvest. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Haphazard planting

Judith Atieno, a mentee who is attending the training for the first time, regrets the years she had been planting groundnuts “haphazardly”, saying this not only made it a labour-intensive crop, but also affected yields.

“It has been a tough task navigating through the crop during weeding,” she says, adding, “During weeding and harvesting, pods get injured destroying the produce.”

Pods injuries creates a leeway for aflatoxins infection, and as such groundnuts’ farmers should ensure organised planting and take good care in handling their crop.

Through Markup Kenya, 11 officers in Homa Bay County have been trained in various fields while two officers qualified as GAP trainers having been sponsored for a course as trainers of trainees (TOT).