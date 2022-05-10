Nowhere to hide for Homa Bay murder suspect

A man accused of killing his 20-year-old sister-in-law in Rachuonyo South has been arrested.

On realising that he had been cornered, Mr Aseda Chore, who had been on the run, tossed himself in front of a fast-moving vehicle in an attempted suicide.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday after being confronted by members of the public while hiding in a bush.

He is said to have killed a woman identified as Rose Atieno after accusing her of sending away his wife in Koriw village in Kasimba sub-location on Saturday.

Upon realising his mistake, he fled his home, which was later burned down by members of the public.

Search party

Angry villagers later began looking for him in maize plantations.

Kasimba Assistant Chief Pius Ayugi said the man was spotted hiding in a bush on Monday.

“The person who saw him called the others and asked the man to surrender. But he failed to cooperate,” he said.

Instead of surrendering, the suspect decided to cause another drama.

He fled from the crowd towards the main road.

Mr Ayugi said the man got to the edge of the Oyugis-Kisii road and tried to take his own life.

“He waited for a public service vehicle that was travelling from Kisii. He then jumped in front of the vehicle,” he said.

Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle, who had quick reflexes, managed to use his skills to avoid hitting the man.

Mr Ayugi said the driver steered the vehicle away from the man but was hit by the side mirror.

“The impact was not much and the man survived. It would have been worse if he had been hit by the bumper,” the administrator said.

Rachuonyo South sub-county Police Commander Lilies Wachira said the man was handed over to the police.