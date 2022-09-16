Nomination shortlist for special interest groups sparks protest

Different groups in Homa Bay County have protested against the gazetting of shortlisted candidates for nomination to the county assembly. Some 14 people were shortlisted amid protests that most of them did not merit to be selected. They include 10 women meant to fulfil the constitutional one-third gender rule and four members to represent marginalised groups. In the second category, two people were nominated to represent people with disabilities, one for youths and another for marginalised ethnic groups like Muslims and the Suba community. But there have been protests over how the 14 names were selected, with some aspirants crying foul. Some individuals who did not make it to the final list released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in a Kenya Gazette notice this week claimed the selection was skewed to favour a few people who do not understand the needs of residents. The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) led by Mr Raila Odinga won 32 seats, while eight others went to independents, meaning ODM calls the shots on the nomination list. Some party members, who did not want to be named, claimed top party officials and elected leaders in the county grabbed the opportunity to reward their cronies while leaving out people who have dedicated their lives to the party. "Some candidates have never attended a single meeting organised by party members and they are not known by party officials in the county. I wonder how their names made it through," said one of the aggrieved party members.

Two time lucky or connected?

The nominated members include three women on the gender top-up list in the second House between 2017 and 2022.

They are Nancy Anyango, Everlyne Achieng and Jessica Otieno.

An ODM member said it is not fair for the same person to be nominated twice.

"Do not stick at the same place, because you are blocking some people who can use the opportunity better," the party member said.

Others in the gender top-up are Wilikester Aketch, former County Public Service Board member Florence Ouma, Mileage Achieng, Pamela Akinyi, Caroline Odundo, Margret Akinyi and Yvonne Abonyo.

In the disabled category, former County Public Service Board chairman Tom Ogada and former Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital CEO Lilian Kocholla were nominated.

Mr Erick Owidhi represents youths, while Pauline Achieng represents marginalised ethnic groups.

But people with disabilities (PWDs) rejected those selected to represent them, saying they were not consulted before the names were forwarded to the assembly.

Through their umbrella body, Homa Bay County Disability Forum, they said they were dissatisfied with the nomination process.

Coordinator David Ochola said the two are not members of the forum.

“Their nomination does not reflect the will of PWDs. The forum was supposed to forward a list to the party for consideration but was not given a chance to do so,” he said.

He accused the executive and the assembly of abandoning PWDs in job allocations.

County Assembly Clerk Faith Apuko said the first sitting of the House will be on September 21, when members will elect their Speaker.

“The position of Speaker has been advertised and anyone who has the qualifications specified in Article 193 of the Constitution is eligible to apply. There is a fallacy that Speakers of Houses must be lawyers, but this is not true,” she said.

