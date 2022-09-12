Night attack leaves security guard dead in Rachuonyo

Security officers in Rachuonyo North are investigating the killing of a security guard whose body was dumped outside his workplace in Apida Karabondi on Monday morning.

The criminals who killed bar guard Joseph Okwiri, 50, also made away with alcohol and other items.

Collateral damage

It appears their aim was to steal and they killed the guard to get him out of their way.

Karabondi sub-location Assistant Chief Zachary Onyango said Mr Okwiri’s body was found by traders at dawn in a pool of blood.

“It appears as if he was pinned down and hit with a blunt object on the face. The incident happened a few hours after midnight when all businesses at the trading centre had shut down,” he said.

The suspects then proceeded to break the door to the bar.

“We have not established the value of the property they stole. However, the proprietor of the bar said several cartons of different brands of alcohol were taken away,” Mr Onyango said.

The administrator said he and police officers from the sub county headquarters were tracking down the suspects.