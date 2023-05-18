Nema intensifies crackdown on Homa Bay sand mines

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) is mapping out sand mining sites in Homa Bay as a measure of regulating the activity.

The aim is to also eliminate illegal sand mining, which is a menace in some parts of the county because it causes environmental degradation when huge gullies are left on the ground.

Sites that will be found to be operating without valid licences will be shut and owners of the land and miners found on site arrested and charged.

Two people were already charged on Tuesday and fined Sh50,000 each for operating a sand mining site without valid documentation.

Magdalie Airo and Moses Otieno pleaded guilty to excavating sand without an environmental impact assessment contrary to section 58 as read with section 144 of the Environmental Management and Coordination Act.

Failure to pay the fine will send them to prison for six months.

Nema Director Josiah Nyandoro said the authority was identifying mining sites and conducting a crackdown at the same time.

The operation came after numerous complaints on how sand mining is negatively impacting the lives of residents around mining sites.

Reported deaths

Deaths have been reported at sand quarries when weak walls collapse on miners.

The latest case is the death of Jacob Ochieng’, a 14-year-old Form Two student, while harvesting sand on May 14.

Mr Nyandoro said his office acted on the case and others, shutting down all areas where sand mining was being done illegally.

"We went to the site with police and administrative officers. We found it in a deplorable state as gullies had been created due to sand harvesting," he said.

Being that the site was not licensed, police arrested the land owner, Airo and presented her to court.

Mr Nyandoro said besides the site, there are others that pose a serious threat to people who operate in them.

"If sand is not harvested sustainably then we expect more deaths to occur. And we do not want that," he said.

The government banned illegal sand mining in 2019.

But the business still thrives in Rachuonyo North and Mbita where most sand used in construction in South Nyanza is sourced from.



In order for a sand mining site to operate, it should have an environmental impact assessment from Nema, which gives the mitigation measures associated with sand harvesting.

Harvesting then goes on until a time when the sand is exhausted before the land is rehabilitated.

During restitution, the land should be taken back to its original state, with the gullies filed.

However, Mr Nyandoro said rehabilitation of mining sites was not taking place in Homa Bay.

He accused the County Government of Homa Bay of promoting illegal sand mining when the devolved unit enjoys collecting cess from sand transporters and miners but does not consider the environmental impact of the activity.

In the mapping, Nema seeks to have a database on areas where sand is excavated. It will then monitor each site to establish if it operates legally.